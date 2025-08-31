Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 8,192 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after purchasing an additional 374,414 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Shares of WMS opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

