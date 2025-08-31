Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 6,086 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

