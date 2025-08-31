Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 587 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.75. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.