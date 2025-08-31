Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 561 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth $10,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 125,988 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.26%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

