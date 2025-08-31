Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% in the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,341,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Sysco by 9,792.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 980,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 970,703 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.73. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

