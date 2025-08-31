Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 26,755 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

