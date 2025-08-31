Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 16,311 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. $TSQ

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 5.85% of Townsquare Media worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 73.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSQ opened at $7.07 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.77 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,636.56. This represents a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 723,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,791.32. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $246,267. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

