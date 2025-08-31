Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Purchases 2,355 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $17,037,000. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $595.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

