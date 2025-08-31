Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $277,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,944,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,808.12. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,310,663. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

