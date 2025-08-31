Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,967,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,084,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $207.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.