Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:COP opened at $99.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.