Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 3,658 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Waters accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.42% of Waters worth $92,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after buying an additional 661,004 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Waters by 676.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 705,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,112,000 after purchasing an additional 614,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $94,028,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.73.

WAT opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

