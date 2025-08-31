Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $30.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.1111.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BAX opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

