Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $42.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6154.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,506 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,746,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.