Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Trading Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,357.75 and last traded at $1,357.75. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,220.45.
Barry Callebaut Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.26.
About Barry Callebaut
Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.
