Bank of America Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $93.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

