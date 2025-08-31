Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,321 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,913 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $63,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.90 price objective (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.49.

NYSE SE opened at $185.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.58. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

