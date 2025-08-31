Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $49.20 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.