Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,921 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $49,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 64.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,083,000 after acquiring an additional 158,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $183.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $210.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

