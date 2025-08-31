B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Stock Price Down 6% – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 70,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 78,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

