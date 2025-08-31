Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE is Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $10,824,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, BWM Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $76.85 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

