Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,104,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 147,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$29.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

