AT&T Inc. $T Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,746,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,955,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,152,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 112.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 70,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 191.1% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

AT&T stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

