Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Stock Holdings Decreased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

