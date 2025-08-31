Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,857,651.90. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95.
- On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $1,298,451.00.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,251,387.90.
- On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.
- On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95.
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.
- On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95.
- On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.