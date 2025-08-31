Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

