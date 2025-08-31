Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 649,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Desjardins set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
