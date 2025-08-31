Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$6.20. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 1,977,554 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Athabasca Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 2.4%

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 158,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$932,414.98. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.