Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.28 and traded as high as C$6.20. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$6.02, with a volume of 1,977,554 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered Athabasca Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.10.
In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 158,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$932,414.98. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
