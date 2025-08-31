Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on September 29th

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $19.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Assurant Trading Down 1.3%

AIZ opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55.

About Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

