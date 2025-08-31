Armistice Capital LLC Sells 92,497 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,497 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $168,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coupang by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $75,775,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Coupang by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Coupang Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CPNG opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 142.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545 in the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

