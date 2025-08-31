Armistice Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,793 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $56,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five9 by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,712.36. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,515.04. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $1,113,133 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.