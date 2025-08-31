Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 772,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,000 shares during the period. Kura Oncology makes up 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kura Oncology worth $43,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,954 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,518,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,151,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 727,987 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 619,891 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 883,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 611,427 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of KURA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

