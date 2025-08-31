Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. $MGNX

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.98% of MacroGenics worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. On average, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William K. Heiden acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,480. This trade represents a 459.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

