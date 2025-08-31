Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,099,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,632,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after buying an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after buying an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,050 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $51,330,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,260,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

