Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,977 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

