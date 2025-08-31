Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,122 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Nomad Foods worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,615,000 after buying an additional 1,019,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 585,054 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after buying an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after buying an additional 402,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $879.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.