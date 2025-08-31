Armistice Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.
Churchill Downs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
Featured Articles
