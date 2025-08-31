Armistice Capital LLC Invests $11.01 Million in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

