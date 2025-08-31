Armistice Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Texas Roadhouse worth $27,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,552 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,089,000 after buying an additional 197,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $172.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

