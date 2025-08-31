Armistice Capital LLC Has $72.35 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 306.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $72,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 231.3% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

REGN stock opened at $580.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,210.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

