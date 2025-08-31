Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,010 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $11,060,014. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $258.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.