Armistice Capital LLC Buys 115,143 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for approximately 0.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.63% of Spectrum Brands worth $49,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at $253,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

