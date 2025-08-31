Applied Therapeutics Inc. $APLT Stock Position Raised by Propel Bio Management LLC

Propel Bio Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,285,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Therapeutics makes up about 6.4% of Propel Bio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Propel Bio Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Applied Therapeutics worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 923.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.49 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

