Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Position Decreased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,718 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 7.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $393,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE APO opened at $136.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.58 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.