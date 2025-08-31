Apis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Apis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 2.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Celestica worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1,516.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Celestica by 8,910.0% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

CLS stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

