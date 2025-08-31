Apis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 64,000 Geopark Ltd $GPRK

Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Geopark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Geopark by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Geopark in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Geopark in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Geopark during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Geopark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Santander started coverage on Geopark in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Geopark Trading Up 1.5%

GPRK stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Geopark Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Geopark had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Geopark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Geopark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About Geopark

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Articles

