Apis Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Ciena makes up about 2.0% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $70,065,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,169,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 729,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 661,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after buying an additional 257,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,791.92. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $166,872.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,969 shares of company stock worth $2,694,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.