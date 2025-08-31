Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 3.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 357.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Generac by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $185.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
