Apis Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 3.2% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 357.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Generac by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $185.09 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

