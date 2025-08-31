Apis Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

