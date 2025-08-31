Apis Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Apis Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Mama’s Creations comprises about 0.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 4,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 36.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 148,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 476,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.98 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.