Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.45 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.50), with a volume of 169707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.43).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.23. The stock has a market cap of £211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,207.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM: AAZ) is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. It also has a very active exploration programme.

Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.

The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.

